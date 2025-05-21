Grover Grossarth
1930 - 2025
Funeral Services for Grover William "Bill" Grossarth will be conducted on Wednesday, May 21st, 2025 at 12:30 PM at Reed-Culver Chapel with Pastor LB Wildcat of Indian Calvary Baptist Church of Tahlequah officiating. There will be a visitation for Bill on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at...
Obituary
Stella Still-Campbell
1970 - 2025
Stella was born on September 12th, 1970, in Muskogee, OK, the daughter of John and Betty (Thompson) Still. She grew up with her sisters by choice Stephanie Inkanish and the late Melissa Thompson-Coach in and around Eastside Tulsa. She attended school in Tulsa, when she wasn't being kicked out of kindergarten for...
Obituary
John Nickel
1935 - 2025
John Todd Nickel, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2025, surrounded by his adoring family. John was born on August 10,1935 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Reginald Nickel and Rebecca Ann (Todd) Nickel, John's infant son, brother Harold "Gil"...
Obituary
Michael Kenyon
1968 - 2025
Michael (Mike) Ray Kenyon born and raised in Tahlequah died peacefully on April 23, 2025 at age 57. Mike was surrounded by loved ones as he passed. Mike was most proud of his beloved family who preceded him in death; Cheri his wife, twin daughters Taylor and Shannon, and son Ryan. Mike loved computers, majoring...
Obituary
Dr. Lonnie Fuson
1933 - 2025
Graveside service for Dr. Lonnie W. Fuson will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 18, 2025 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. James B. Graham, III Pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Dr. Lonnie W. Fuson, 91, of...
Obituary
Zack Hamilton
1942 - 2025
Zack Walker Hamilton, 82, of Grove, OK, passed away on Monday, April 14, 2025 at his home. Born on November 7, 1942, in Tahlequah to Harry and Lucille (Walker) Hamilton, Zack was an only child whose parents owned a popular local cafe, aptly named Zack's. He married the love of his life, Marty (Stevenson) Hamilton in...
Obituary
Glennis Parker
1934 - 2025
Glennis Jean (Hughes) Parker, age 90 of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, died on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Glennis was born October 18, 1934 in Dixon, Missouri, to Benny Byron and Bertha Ellen (Dickens) Hughes, deceased. Her brother, Douglas James Hughes, also passed March 23, 2021.
Glennis is survived by husband of nearly 72...
Obituary
Norma Hathcock
1932 - 2025
Norma Jean Hathcock, 92, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in her home in West Plains, Missouri, on April 5, 2025. She was born on December 25, 1932, in Hulbert, Oklahoma.
Those who knew Norma will remember her for her appreciation of life, her dedication to her family, her generous...
Obituary
Latest Obituaries
Grover Grossarth
1930 - 2025
GROVER WILLIAM "BILL" GROSSARTH - age 94 of Tahlequah, OK. Santa Fe Railroad Foreman. Died Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Tahlequah. Funeral service Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 12:30pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment to follow at Fort Gibson National Cemetery at 2:30pm. Visitation Tuesday, May 20, 2025 with family to...
Death Notice
Loyd Hubbard
1958 - 2025
age 66 of Tahlequah, OK. City of Tahlequah Heavy Equipment Operator. Died Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Tahlequah. Graveside services Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 2:00pm at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, April 1, 2025 from 2:00pm-6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Death Notice
Death Notices
Funeral, graveside and memorial services
In Memoriam
Other Sympathy Announcements
Celebration of Life
Committals
Cards of thanks
Learn & Prepare
When someone close to you passes away, it can be difficult to know what to do. Whether you are planning a funeral service, buying flowers, expressing condolences, or just trying to figure out how to process grief, this library of articles will help you understand what to expect.Explore All
Your Guide to Overcoming Grief
- Comprehensive Videos for Every Grief Journey
- 15 Experts Share Insights to Manage Grief
- On-Demand Access
Obituary Writing Toolbox: Template and Samples
Following a template is the easiest way to determine the requirements and standards for any type of writing project. It's helpful to take a look at examples, templates and guides when beginning to write. Knowing the form,...Learn more
Benefits of Online Memorials
When a loved one passes away, the next of kin will usually compose a newspaper obituary to communicate the information. While these notices are informative, obituaries often don’t do justice to the life story of a loved one....Learn more