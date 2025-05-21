Featured

Grover William Bill Grossarth

Grover Grossarth

1930 - 2025

Funeral Services for Grover William "Bill" Grossarth will be conducted on Wednesday, May 21st, 2025 at 12:30 PM at Reed-Culver Chapel with Pastor LB Wildcat of Indian Calvary Baptist Church of Tahlequah officiating. There will be a visitation for Bill on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at...

Obituary

Stella Ann Still-Campbell

Stella Still-Campbell

1970 - 2025

Stella was born on September 12th, 1970, in Muskogee, OK, the daughter of John and Betty (Thompson) Still. She grew up with her sisters by choice Stephanie Inkanish and the late Melissa Thompson-Coach in and around Eastside Tulsa. She attended school in Tulsa, when she wasn't being kicked out of kindergarten for...

Obituary

John Todd Nickel

John Nickel

1935 - 2025

John Todd Nickel, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2025, surrounded by his adoring family. John was born on August 10,1935 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Reginald Nickel and Rebecca Ann (Todd) Nickel, John's infant son, brother Harold "Gil"...

Obituary

Mike Mike Ray Kenyon

Michael Kenyon

1968 - 2025

Michael (Mike) Ray Kenyon born and raised in Tahlequah died peacefully on April 23, 2025 at age 57. Mike was surrounded by loved ones as he passed. Mike was most proud of his beloved family who preceded him in death; Cheri his wife, twin daughters Taylor and Shannon, and son Ryan. Mike loved computers, majoring...

Obituary

Lonnie W. Fuson

Dr. Lonnie Fuson

1933 - 2025

Graveside service for Dr. Lonnie W. Fuson will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 18, 2025 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. James B. Graham, III Pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Dr. Lonnie W. Fuson, 91, of...

Obituary

Zack Walker Hamilton

Zack Hamilton

1942 - 2025

Zack Walker Hamilton, 82, of Grove, OK, passed away on Monday, April 14, 2025 at his home. Born on November 7, 1942, in Tahlequah to Harry and Lucille (Walker) Hamilton, Zack was an only child whose parents owned a popular local cafe, aptly named Zack's. He married the love of his life, Marty (Stevenson) Hamilton in...

Obituary

Glennis J. Parker

Glennis Parker

1934 - 2025

Glennis Jean (Hughes) Parker, age 90 of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, died on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Glennis was born October 18, 1934 in Dixon, Missouri, to Benny Byron and Bertha Ellen (Dickens) Hughes, deceased. Her brother, Douglas James Hughes, also passed March 23, 2021.
Glennis is survived by husband of nearly 72...

Obituary

Norma Jean Hathcock

Norma Hathcock

1932 - 2025

Norma Jean Hathcock, 92, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in her home in West Plains, Missouri, on April 5, 2025. She was born on December 25, 1932, in Hulbert, Oklahoma.

Those who knew Norma will remember her for her appreciation of life, her dedication to her family, her generous...

Obituary

Grover William Bill Grossarth Grover William Bill Grossarth

Grover Grossarth

1930 - 2025

GROVER WILLIAM "BILL" GROSSARTH - age 94 of Tahlequah, OK. Santa Fe Railroad Foreman. Died Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Tahlequah. Funeral service Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 12:30pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment to follow at Fort Gibson National Cemetery at 2:30pm. Visitation Tuesday, May 20, 2025 with family to...

Death Notice

Robert Vernon Schwabe ll

Robert Schwabe ll

1948 - 2025

Robert Vernon Schwabe ll was born on April 15, 1948, and passed on May 2, 2025. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM May 8, 2025, at the Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.

Death Notice

Orville Conrad

Orville Conrad

1938 - 2025

Orville Conrad born April 11, 1938 and died April 18, 2025 in Mt. Vernon, MO. A celebration of life will be held at Faith and Wisdom Church, Branson, MO on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 10:00 am.

Death Notice

Peggy Sue (Collins) Prewitt-Herber

Peggy Prewitt-Herber

1960 - 2025

age 64 of Tahlequah, OK. Homemaker. Died Friday, April 18, 2025 in Tahlequah. Funeral service Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation beginning at 10:00am, prior to service, at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

Death Notice

Ernestine Carole Center

Ernestine Center

1933 - 2025

age 91 of Tahlequah, OK. TPWA Clerk. Died Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside service Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 2:00pm at Tahlequah City Cemetery.

Death Notice

Loyd Hubbard

Loyd Hubbard

1958 - 2025

age 66 of Tahlequah, OK. City of Tahlequah Heavy Equipment Operator. Died Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Tahlequah. Graveside services Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 2:00pm at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, April 1, 2025 from 2:00pm-6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

Death Notice

Donald Eugene McClure

Donald McClure

1946 - 2025

age 78 of Tahlequah, OK. Machinist. Died March 20th in Tahlequah, OK. Services Wednesday, March 26th at Reed Culver Chapel. Burial at Holland Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, March 25th 2:00-6:00pm at Reed Culver.

Death Notice

Billie Dean Lamons

Billie Lamons

1938 - 2025

Billie Lamons was born on July 30, 1938, and passed March 15, 2025. A funeral service will be held Thursday March 20, 2025, at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Tahlequah City Cemetery.

Death Notice

